2020 Class AAA All-State Boys Soccer Teams

WOAY – The Class AAA All-State boys soccer teams were announced Thursday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players named to the two teams or receiving honorable mention are listed below.

FIRST TEAM – Adam Seams (Greenbrier East, midfielder), Evan Laraba (Woodrow Wilson, defender), Matthew Cook (Greenbrier East, defender)

SECOND TEAM – Jack Hayes (Oak Hill, forward), Lanty Rose (Greenbrier East, forward),

HONORABLE MENTION – Ben Broyles (Princeton), Ty Carr (Oak Hill), Joseph Cochran (Greenbrier East), Evan Donatelli (Woodrow Wilson), Carson Eckley (Woodrow Wilson), Hayden Johnson (Woodrow Wilson), Steven Martinez (Greenbrier East), Chance Minor (Oak Hill), Isaac Roop (Woodrow Wilson), Colton Workman (Oak Hill)