2020 Class AA All-State Football Teams

WOAY – The Class AA All-State football teams were announced Thursday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players named to the two teams or receiving honorable mention are listed below.

FIRST TEAM – Atticus Goodson (Independence, running back), Brandon Wiley (Bluefield, wide receiver), Derick Flack (Bluefield, offensive lineman), Shawn Mitchell (Bluefield, linebacker), Shawn Pennington (Liberty Raleigh, defensive back)

SECOND TEAM – Carson Deeb (Bluefield, quarterback, offensive captain), Caleb Bower (Wyoming East, running back), Josh Reilly (Wyoming East, offensive lineman), Isaac Atkins (Liberty Raleigh, utility offense), Braden Howell (Liberty Raleigh, defensive back, defensive captain)

HONORABLE MENTION – Dylan Blake (PikeView), Jeff Bowles (Liberty), Ryker Brown (Bluefield), Jaxon Cogar (Westside), Logan Dodrill (Liberty), Cyrus Goodson (Independence), Brady Grimmett (Independence), Jordan Harvey (Independence), Jadon Hershberger (Shady Spring), Chandler Johnson (Wyoming East), Logan Isom (Independence), Garrett Kesterson (Nicholas Co.), Braxton McKinney (Independence), Bryson Pinardo (Shady Spring), Daniel Reed (Westside), Colton Williams (Liberty)