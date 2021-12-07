18 Marshall players recognized in Conference USA football honors

WOAY – Conference USA announced its all-conference football teams on Tuesday, with 18 Marshall players being recognized in total.

Three players were named to the First Team; running back Rasheen Ali is tied for the nationwide lead with 20 rushing touchdowns, and has 22 total scores. Linebacker Abraham Beauplan was the Herd’s leading tackler with 104 stops, while offensive lineman Alex Mollette has been invited to play in the Hula Bowl.

Four players were named to the Second Team (defensive backs Steven Gilmore & Micah Abraham, offensive lineman Will Ulmer, and kick returner Jayden Harrison), and 11 others, including quarterback Grant Wells, were named Honorable Mention.

Marshall will play Sun Belt champion Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl on December 18.

