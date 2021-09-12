15th annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Poker Run held to help students get scholarships

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Motorcycles were riding into different spots around Greenbrier County for the 15th annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Poker Run.

The last stop was the Rainelle Moose Lodge, where participants cashed in their poker chips and were greeted with an evening meal and live music.

The annual poker run is all about honoring 19-year-old Lindsey Raines, who passed away in December of 2006, and leaves behind a legacy of those that use their love for bikes to help students go to school.

“It’s done really well, we’ve had a great turnout. I don’t know the final numbers until I crunch them after today’s over but I know that we have raised over $200,000 for high school students in the area,” says poker run organizer Paul Raines.

Cash prizes, along with t-shirts and other memorabilia were given out to various poker hands, and an auction and raffle were also held for a chance to win even more unique items.

