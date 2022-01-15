$15+ million in unclaimed property returned to WV in 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $724,000 in unclaimed property to citizens, businesses and organizations during the month of December, pushing the total amount returned last year to more than $15.2 million.

“This is the people’s money and we’re proud to return it to them,” Treasurer Moore said.

The Office paid out 1,544 claims during December totaling $724,303. For all of 2021, the Office returned more than $15.2 million to rightful owners.

Treasurer Moore said his Office will also be working with the Legislature in the coming months to improve the way it returns unclaimed property.

“We’re going to be working with lawmakers this session to streamline the process of claiming funds, making it easier for people to find out what they’re owed and cutting the amount of time it takes to issue them a check,” Treasurer Moore said.

Legislation to accomplish these reforms will be introduced early in the 2022 regular legislative session.

