14 golfers clinch berths to 2021 West Virginia Amateur

PIPESTEM, WV (WOAY) – The WVGA held the fourth of seven qualifiers for the 102nd West Virginia Amateur Friday, with golfers tackling the course at Pipestem State Park.

13 spots were originally at stake, but due to a withdrawal from a previously-clinched berth, five golfers would go to a playoff to determine a 14th spot and one alternate. Three of those five would advance to a second playoff hole, with Lewisburg’s Berkley Adwell saving par from the bunker to claim a spot.

Beckley’s Isaiah Zaccheo posted the low round of the day with a seven-under 65. Zaccheo was -9 at one point after six straight birdies immediately followed by an eagle; he was in contention to match or break the all-time course record of 61. Patrick Smith (Beckley, 68), Nathaniel Begley (Oak Hill, 69), and Jerod Ewing (Hinton, 71) also recorded sub-par rounds.

Upcoming qualifiers will occur at Riverside, The Pines, and Greenhills, before the West Virginia Amateur begins August 1st at the Greenbrier. Area qualifiers from Friday are listed below

Isaiah Zaccheo (Beckley), Patrick Smith (Beckley), Nathaniel Begley (Oak Hill), Jerod Ewing (Hinton), Carson Proffitt (Camp Creek), Tanner Vest (Shady Spring), David Cassis (Fayetteville), Chandler Beavers (White Sulphur Springs), David Dent (White Sulphur Springs), Brandon Thompson (Beckley), Berkley Adwell (Lewisburg)

