102nd Veteran’s Day Parade to look different in Welch

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The city of Welch will be hosting its 102nd annual Veteran’s Day Parade this Wednesday.

Welch’s parade is the longest running Veteran’s Day Parade in the nation. Due to COVID-19, this year’s celebration will look a little bit different than in years past.

“We’re going to do what’s called a ‘Reverse Parade,'” said Welch Business Development Specialist Jason Grubb. “So what that will mean is the parade stations will be along McDowell Street. We’ll have floats. No vans this year because of restrictions with the schools. But we’ll have a lot of classic cars and other exhibits stationed along McDowell Street.”

Line-up will begin at 9:15 leading up to the start of the parade at 10:00.