$10,000 reward offered for information in 21 year missing persons case

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – In the summer of 2000, Susan Carter and her daughter Natasha, better known as Alex, disappeared without a trace.

The two of them vanished shortly after Susan and Alex’s father were having a custody dispute. Alex moved in with her mother, and the two of them were not seen again.

21 years later, no significant leads have been made on the case. However, the Beckley Police Department, the U.S. Marshal Service, the West Virginia State Police and the Pittsburgh FBI detachment have joined forces and reignited the search into this case.

“We’re looking forward to bringing information and generating leads in this case,” FBI Assistant Special Agent in-charge Scott Argiro said. “And it’s vital that if you have information you come forward.”

At this point in time Susan would be 62 years old and her daughter Alex would be 32 by late December. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has created age-progressed photos, demonstrating what they would look like today.

Lamar Advertising, which has billboards across the region, will be displaying Alex’s picture on billboards throughout West Virginia and surrounding states.

As well, the FBI is offering $10,000 to anyone who can bring them information that leads to resolution in this case.

“In the last 21 years there have been sightings and tips all over the country, but none have led us to Alex and Susan. What I want Alex’s family and the community to know is even though time has gone on, we are focused on getting answers in this case and following every lead.”

During a press conference at the Beckley Police Department, Alex’s father Rick Lafferty made an appearance, pleading with the public to please bring forward any information they might have.

“I can’t believe she’s gone,” Lafferty said. “I just want her home. If anybody knows anything, just please come forward.”

The two were last seen in Beckley on August 8, 2000. According to the FBI, Susan was involved in a heated custody battle for parental rights over Alex. They say she may have traveled out of state and Susan might be using the alias Susan Gail Carter Webb.

Anyone with any information on the case should contact the FBI.

