10 area players to take part in Scott Brown Classic

WOAY – After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Scott Brown Classic returns this weekend to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Previous years had seen two exhibition games, but in 2021 there will be a single game between the C. Adam Toney/Jan Care All Stars (players from Class AAAA), and the Mid-State Automotive All Stars (players from Class AAA, AA & A). There is a slam dunk contest and 3-point shootout scheduled for 2:00 PM, with the game beginning at 2:45 PM Sunday.

10 area players are scheduled to take part, representing eight different schools. Greenbrier East’s Bimbo Coles is one of the head coaches for the Class AAAA team, along with George Washington’s Rick Greene; Ronnie Olson has been named the head coach for the Mid-State All Stars.

As of Tuesday, up to 1,500 fans will be able to attend the game (40% capacity). The area players currently on the roster are below.

Ethan Blackburn (Westside), Bailee Coles (Greenbrier East), Todd Duncan (Shady Spring), William Gabbert (Greenbrier East), Ben Gilliam (Woodrow Wilson), Kaiden Pack (Greenbrier West), Ethan Parsons (Princeton), Kobey Taylor-Williams (PikeView), Lay Lay Wilburn (Princeton), Chase York (Wyoming East)

