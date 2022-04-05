10 area players on 2022 North-South football roster

WOAY – The rosters for the 2022 North-South Football Classic were announced Tuesday, with 10 Southern West Virginia seniors named to the South Cardinals team.

Oak Hill, Woodrow Wilson, Liberty, and Mount View will each be represented by two players, along with one each from Independence and Montcalm. Last year, there were 14 area players from eight different schools.

Spring Valley’s Brad Dingess has been named the head coach of the South Cardinals this year; the South head coach each of the previous three Classics was from Southern West Virginia. Musselman’s Brian Thomas will be the North Bears’ head coach.

The 2022 North-South Football Classic is scheduled for June 11 at South Charleston High School. The list of area participants is below.

Tony Bailey (Mount View), TJ Bell (Mount View), Keynan Cook (Woodrow Wilson), Logan Dodrill (Liberty), Leonard Farrow (Oak Hill), Devin Green (Montcalm), Braxton Hall (Oak Hill), Maddex McMillen (Woodrow Wilson), Chris Mickey (Liberty), Logan Phalin (Independence)

