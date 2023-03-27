$1 million lottery ticket purchased in Nicholas County

Craigsville, WV (WOAY) – A lucky individual purchased a winning lottery ticket at a U Save Foods on Rts. 20 and 55 in Craigsville and walked out one million dollars richer.

The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Powerball, and the Powerplay option was not purchased.

The ticket holder should sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 to claim their prize.

The winning numbers were 27,28,37,50,57, and the Powerball was 5.

The Powerball currently sits at $112 million.

Participating individuals can purchase tickets for $2 a piece or $3 with the Powerplay option to increase non-jackpot prizes.

Related