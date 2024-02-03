OAKHILL, WV (WOAY) – The National Park Service is hosting the Youth Arts in the Parks 2024 Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Contest.

K through 12 students from the counties listed below can enter through their schools, community organizations, or independently.

Fayette

Mercer

Nicholas

Raleigh

Summers

The deadline to enter is Wednesday, February 7th, 2024.

The contest’s goal is to raise awareness of Appalachia’s natural diversity.

Winners will be showcased at the spring 2024 art exhibit at the Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley as well as online.

For more information, and to enter you can visit the website linked here.

Related