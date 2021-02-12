YMCA now taking swim league registrations

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley YMCA is giving your kids a chance to swim competitively while also having fun.

Registration for the YMCA School Swim League Program is starting now and lasting until the 19th of February for elementary to middle-school-aged children. The league will hold two days of practice and will compete in a meet every Sunday at the pool. Not only will students test their endurance in friendly competition, but they will strengthen their style of swimming as well.

“For kids, you know, swimming is a sport that’s a lifelong activity. It also gives them a competitive edge to where they can compete not only against their other teammates, but also themselves. You know, help them increase their time from where they started to where they are four weeks later when the program ends,” Regina Thomas, aquatic director at the YMCA says.

Children should already know how to swim before registering for this program, and they will need to know how to swim at least one length of the Y’s 25-meter pool.