Wyoming East returns to Class AA championship game

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – For the fifth time in seven years, Wyoming East girls basketball will play for a Class AA state championship.

The Lady Warriors gained momentum early in a Friday semifinal against St. Marys, going on to win 54-34. Three players reached double figures, including Kayley Bane’s 19 points.

It will be a rematch of last year’s title game, as Parkersburg Catholic won against Petersburg in the second semifinal. The Lady Warriors beat the Crusaderettes in 2021, and also won the 2016 title against Fairmont Senior. Their losses were in 2018 to North Marion, and 2019 to Fairmont Senior.

