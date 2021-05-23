Wyoming East honors longtime baseball coach before game on Saturday

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – Before the Wyoming East baseball team took on Greater Beckley Christian on Saturday, the school honored their longtime head coach Ron “Chief” Mayhew.

Assistant coaches, players and family members gathered to celebrate Mayhew’s nearly 50-year career (full story above).

Additionally, five former Warriors players were inducted into the school’s baseball Hall of Fame.

After past Wyoming East greats were celebrated, the current crop of Warriors defeated Greater Beckley Christian 7-1 (highlights above).

