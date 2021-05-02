Wyoming East girl’s basketball wins Class AA state championship

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, Wyoming East defeated Parkersburg Catholic 61-50 in the Class AA state championship game.

The Warriors capture their first title since 2016, after falling short on attempts in 2018 and 2019.

“Before the game I was listening to music and I was thinking to myself, this is my last shot,” said senior guard Skylar Davidson. “And every time I’ve been in this spot, I’ve been in second place and I’m tired of being in second place.”

After crushing Mingo Central and Petersburg in their two previous tournament games, Wyoming East raced out to an early 11-2 lead against Parkersburg Catholic. The Crusaders were undeterred, narrowing their deficit to 20-17 by the second quarter.

But then came a critical flurry for the Warriors. Hannah Blankenship knocked down two three-pointers in a row and Wyoming East headed into halftime with a 29-19 lead.

Throughout the game, Parkersburg Catholic continually knocked on the door, even making the deficit 45-40 in the fourth quarter. But the Warriors responded each time, never letting the Crusaders take back the lead.

Davidson finished with 23 points, closing a scintillating tournament in which she averaged 21 points over three tournament games.

