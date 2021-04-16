Wyoming East bests Summers County in girls basketball sectionals

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – On Thursday night, Wyoming East and Summers County met in the sectional title game for the first time since 2016.

The Lady Warriors and Lady Bobcats traded offense early on. After one quarter, Wyoming East led 14-12.

However, in the second quarter the Lady Warriors put together a massive run, heading into halftime with a 16-point lead. They carried that momentum over into the second half, winning 76-31.

Other area results include the Woodrow Wilson boys basketball team beating Princeton 60-41 and the Greater Beckley boys downing Webster County 75-70.

In other prep sports action, Greenbrier East defeated Oak Hill in softball 2-1 (highlights included above).

