Wyoming County officials anticipating arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The entirety of Southern West Virginia is eagerly anticipating the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Wyoming County has seen an increasing rate of cases over the past few months. County officials have found ways to work through these conditions and are excited about the vaccine’s arrival.

“The last year, this whole world has looked at his virus as being a deadly killer,” said Wyoming County Commission President Jason Mullins. “We’re very interested in the vaccine becoming available to everyone in the county soon.”

The Wyoming County Health Department has been in constant contact with county officials, keeping them aware of when the vaccine could be available.

“The Health Department is keeping us updated on a regular basis with day-to-day information on the vaccine and how soon it’s going to be ready,” Mullins said. “Not only for our healthcare providers, but also our citizens here.”

Mullins is also a business owner in the county. The anticipation for local business operations to return to normal continues to play into excitement for the vaccine.

“Our day-to-day businesses have been interrupted,” Mullins said. “Our staff, our people have been in quarantine. They’re trying to do what they can to keep from spreading this virus.

“We’re really happy to see some big news about this vaccine actually coming here and being available to people.”