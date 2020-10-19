Wyoming County law enforcement departments working with QRT National on dealing with substance use

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Law enforcement departments in Wyoming County are working with QRT National this week to increase awareness and understanding regarding how they respond to substance use.

QRT National has a model that has been beneficial in improving how law enforcement departments deal with drug issues in their communities. That model has in use for the last several years.

“Let’s just make sure we’re staying up,” said QRT National Founder Dan Meloy. “Make sure we’re up to speed on what’s happening, and getting us together and having good conversations about lessons learned and the model itself. Working collaboratively with police, fire and EMS, community providers. It’s always a great opportunity to see communities that are excited about serving. And that’s what you have here.”

QRT and Wyoming County departments will be working through tomorrow at the county’s 911 center.