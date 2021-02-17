Wyoming County Commission approves increased insurance payments for volunteer fire departments

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Volunteer fire departments in Wyoming County have increased their insurance payments for their work.

Several fire departments in the county bill insurance companies for calls such as structure fires, car wrecks and hazardous incidents. The Wyoming County Commission has approved an increase in the amount that insurance companies can reimburse fire departments within the county.

“Volunteer fire departments look for funding in several different ways,” said Wyoming County Commission President Jason Mullins. “This tends to be a good way to get reimbursed for incidents that happen here. Car wrecks, house fires, things like that.”

A majority of the insurance billing goes towards vehicles or structures.