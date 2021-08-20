WVU women’s soccer wins season opener

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – WVU women’s soccer opened the fall 2021 season with a 4-0 win over Buffalo Thursday evening in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers’ first goal came in the 25th minute from Julianne Vallerand, with Lauren Segalla adding a second five minutes later. Maya McCutcheon and Rhea Kijowski each found the net in the second half (McCutcheon recorded both a goal and an assist), while Kayza Massey and Maddie Murphy had one save each in goal.

Even with the win, head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown says there are things for the team to work on before Sunday’s home game with Virginia. That will be a top 15 matchup, with the Lady Cavaliers ranked fourth and the Mountaineers at #12.

Also in college soccer, Marshall women lost 2-1 in overtime to Wright State, while the Herd men dropped a 4-3 exhibition to the University of Charleston.

Related