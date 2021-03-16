WVU women’s basketball selected as fourth-seed in NCAA Tournament

WOAY – On Monday, it was announced that West Virginia women’s basketball will be a fourth-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They will square off against 13th-seeded Lehigh in the first round on Sunday in San Antonio. The game tips off at 8:00 pm on ESPNU.

The Mountaineers are making their first appearance in the “Big Dance” since 2017. This is their highest seeding in the tournament since 2014, when they were a No. 2-seed and advanced to the second round.

Also of note, Tennessee earned the third-seed in the Riverwalk region. Wyoming East graduate Emily Saunders has appeared in 15 games for the Lady Vols this season.