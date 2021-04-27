WVU, Tennessee to play in Charlotte in 2028

WOAY – West Virginia University, the University of Tennessee, and the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Tuesday that the Mountaineer and Volunteer football teams will play each other at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to open the 2028 season.

This is a rematch of the 2018 season opener at the same venue, titled the Belk College Kickoff. West Virginia won that meeting 40-14, behind five touchdown passes from Charlotte native Will Grier. It was the schools’ first-ever football game against each other.

“West Virginia University has a strong alumni fan base in Charlotte and the surrounding region. Through the years, our fans have enjoyed traveling to Charlotte for our bowl and neutral site games,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said as part of a statement. “As with the game in 2018, this gives us a chance to play a strong nonconference opponent in a city that is known for its great hospitality. Based on the attendance from 2018, this series renewal should be another fan favorite.”

The game, which is currently titled the Duke’s Mayo Classic, is scheduled for September 2, 2028.

