WVU Tech’s Kowalska named head coach at Life University

WOAY – WVU Tech women’s basketball will have a new head coach next season, as Anna Kowalska has accepted the same position at Life University in Marietta, Georgia.

Kowalska first joined the Lady Golden Bears’ staff in 2013 as an assistant, and was promoted to head coach in August 2018 following Jenna Everhart’s resignation. In her three years as head coach, WVU Tech won 61 total games, two RSC Tournament championships, and the program’s first NAIA Tournament win. Kowalska was named River States Conference Coach of the Year in both 2019 & 2020.

In a statement posted on social media, Kowalska said, “I’m beyond grateful for everything that WVU Tech gave me for the past nine years. WVU Tech will always be in my heart! This place gave me great experience, great friends, and most importantly home. I want to thank Carolyn Long, Kenny Howell, and (the) administration for the support!”

Kowalska was also previously WVU Tech’s head volleyball coach.

