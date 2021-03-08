WVU Tech women’s basketball hungry for NAIA Tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Friday, WVU Tech women’s basketball will make its third straight appearance in the NAIA National Tournament. The team will travel to Indianapolis to face Shawnee State in the first round.

This season, the Golden Bears are extra motivated. Last year, they advanced to the second round of the NAIA Tournament, only to have the rest of the tournament cancelled due to COVID-19.

The WOAY sports team caught up with WVU Tech women’s basketball coach Anna Kowalska during one of the team’s last practices before venturing to Indiana.