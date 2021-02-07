WVU Tech men’s and women’s teams cruise past Ohio Christian

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech men’s basketball improved to 8-5 with a dominant 84-53 victory over Ohio Christian.

The women’s team won in similarly emphatic fashion, downing the Trailblazers 97-84 to snap a two-game losing skid.

The men’s team outscored Ohio Christian 46-23 in the first half. Four different Golden Bears players topped double-digits, including Tamon Scruggs who led the squad with 17 points.

While the men dominated their opponents inside the paint with 36 points inside, the women did their damage from beyond the arc. As a team, they made 11 three-pointers. Six different players made at least one shot from beyond the arc.

Brianna Bell led the Golden Bears with 22 points.