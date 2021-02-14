WVU Tech men win on Senior Day

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech men’s basketball won 87-67 over Point Park Saturday on Senior Day for the Golden Bears.

Two of the seniors honored pregame, Juvante Hayes and Tamon Scruggs, reached double figures with 16 and 17 points, respectively; the third senior, Andreas Jonsson, scored nine points. Darrin Martin led all scorers with 21 points, while Oak Hill native Andrew Work recorded 10 off the bench.

Sherron Schifino led Point Park with 13 points. The Golden Bears and Pioneers are scheduled to play each other Tuesday night in Pittsburgh, the last currently scheduled game for WVU Tech in the regular season.

WVU Tech women’s basketball also won Saturday, taking their contest at Carlow 99-36. Brittney Justice had 14 points for the Lady Golden Bears, who are also at Point Park Tuesday, and then scheduled to host Potomac State on Thursday.