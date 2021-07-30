WVU Tech hosts youth basketball camp

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This week, WVU Tech hosted a youth basketball camp for kids ages 8-14.

The camp allowed kids to learn new skills from the Golden Bears’ coaching staff and roster.

“My favorite part was playing with all my teammates, seeing all my friends and getting better,” said camper Kyle Malay.

WVU men’s basketball plans on hosting more youth camps in the future.

“Camp is where you really get your enjoyment for basketball back,” said camp director and WVU Tech assistant coach Payton Sturm. “This age, it’s so pure. They’re here for the love of the game. So, it’s fun to be reminded of that.”

Related