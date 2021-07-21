WVU President, students, faculty visit Welch on 2021 Country Roads Tour

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – Most of the West Virginia University students and staff that you’re watching get off of this trolley aren’t from Southern West Virginia.

“Often times, at WVU, people aren’t familiar with the rest of the state outside of Morgantown,” said WVU College of Physical Activity Employee Eloise Elliott.

The group is visiting Welch on the Country Roads Tour. Every year, there’s a new theme of what the tour is hoping to promote.

“We’re promoting healthy lifestyle!” said WVU President Gordon Gee. “We’ve got programs going on around here.”

West Virginia Snap Education Director Kristen McCartney spent her morning in one of those programs, painting visual messages of physical activity and wellness that will soon be displayed in Welch.

“We’re putting stencils along the path here at Linkous Park,” McCartney said. “This is part of an effort we’re doing across the state with Snap Ed, just to encourage kids to be more active.”

“Kristen, how would you grade my work ethic so far on this project?”

“I’ll give you a C.”

“C? Alright, so we have a ways to go, but we’re going to get there.”

“It’s been amazing just exploring and getting to know a little bit more about West Virginia,” said WVU Student Body President Amaya Jernigan.

Jernigan earned her lunch after spending her morning painting. She’s never been to Welch before, but feels it’s important to bring the Country Roads Tour all around the state.

“We have a responsibility to sort of give back to our communities,” Jernigan said. “And our surrounding communities especially.”

