WVU pauses football activities, Oklahoma game canceled

WOAY – WVU Athletics announced Thursday that due to “a surge of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the football program,” the Mountaineer football team has paused all activities through December 17.

This includes the cancellation of the home football game against Oklahoma, which was scheduled for Saturday.

It’s the second time in weeks the Mountaineers-Sooners matchup has been affected. They were originally supposed to play November 28 in Morgantown, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues regarding Oklahoma.

“Our intent is to get this spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement. “We are beyond disappointed not to play our final home game of the season and honor our seniors, but we need to act now and reevaluate our situation after Dec. 17.”

With the game not being rescheduled, it appears West Virginia has finished the 2020 regular season at 5-4 (4-4 Big 12).