WVU-Oklahoma moved to December 12

WOAY – The Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday that the West Virginia-Oklahoma football game, originally scheduled for this Saturday, has been postponed to December 12 in Morgantown.

This decision came after the league determined Oklahoma was unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds. It is the first West Virginia game this season that has been affected the week of due to COVID-19.

In a statement, WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said “I am disappointed for both teams, who have worked extremely hard in their preparation for this weekend’s game. We will now look forward to honoring our seniors and hosting the Sooners on December 12.”

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 10-2, winning all eight meetings since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 Conference. WVU’s next scheduled game is December 5 at Iowa State.