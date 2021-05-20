WVU men’s basketball to play in Charleston, SC this November

WOAY – WVU Athletics announced Thursday that the men’s basketball team will play in the Shiners Children’s Charleston Classic this November in Charleston, South Carolina.

Games are scheduled for November 18, 19, and 21 at TD Arena, where eight teams will each play three games, as is customary in early-season showcases. West Virginia won the Crossover Classic in South Dakota last November.

The bracket and schedule is still being determined, but other teams slated to take part include Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure, and Temple.

West Virginia has won games in previous showcases in Cancun (2019-20 season) and Myrtle Beach (2018-19). The Mountaineers’ full 2021-22 schedule is still being determined.

