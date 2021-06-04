WVU men’s basketball confirms non-conference schedule

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball will play 13 non-conference contests as part of the 2021-22 season, with at least eight games occurring in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers’ season opener will be November 9 against Oakland University, with the Pitt Panthers visiting Morgantown three days later. Also on the home slate is a December 8 meeting with Connecticut, as part of the Big East-Big 12 Challenge.

WVU will have three games in late November as part of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in South Carolina, along with a trip to Birmingham’s Legacy Arena in December to play UAB. The Mountaineers’ opponent for the Big 12-SEC Challenge, and the game location, has yet to be announced.

The full non-conference schedule is below.

November 9: vs. Oakland

November 12: vs. Pitt

November 18: Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Opponent TBD)

November 19: Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Opponent TBD)

November 21: Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Opponent TBD)

November 26: vs. Eastern Kentucky

November 30: vs. Bellarmine

December 4: vs. Radford

December 8: vs. Connecticut (Big East-Big 12 Challenge)

December 12: vs. Kent State

December 18: at UAB (Birmingham, AL)

December 22: vs. Youngstown State

January 29: Big 12-SEC Challenge (Opponent/location TBD)

Related