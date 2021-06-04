WVU men’s basketball confirms non-conference schedule

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball will play 13 non-conference contests as part of the 2021-22 season, with at least eight games occurring in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers’ season opener will be November 9 against Oakland University, with the Pitt Panthers visiting Morgantown three days later. Also on the home slate is a December 8 meeting with Connecticut, as part of the Big East-Big 12 Challenge.
WVU will have three games in late November as part of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in South Carolina, along with a trip to Birmingham’s Legacy Arena in December to play UAB. The Mountaineers’ opponent for the Big 12-SEC Challenge, and the game location, has yet to be announced.
The full non-conference schedule is below.
November 9: vs. Oakland
November 12: vs. Pitt
November 18: Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Opponent TBD)
November 19: Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Opponent TBD)
November 21: Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Opponent TBD)
November 26: vs. Eastern Kentucky
November 30: vs. Bellarmine
December 4: vs. Radford
December 8: vs. Connecticut (Big East-Big 12 Challenge)
December 12: vs. Kent State
December 18: at UAB (Birmingham, AL)
December 22: vs. Youngstown State
January 29: Big 12-SEC Challenge (Opponent/location TBD)