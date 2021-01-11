WVU men’s basketball at Baylor postponed

WOAY – WVU Athletics announced Monday that the men’s basketball at Baylor, originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 12, has been postponed.

According to a statement, the decision was made due to “West Virginia being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday as established by the Big 12 Conference.”

“Our intent is to get the spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” athletic director Shane Lyons said. “While this issue has hit many college basketball programs, we have been fortunate to have played 13 games so far this season.”

WVU men’s basketball is scheduled to host TCU Saturday afternoon in Morgantown. As of Monday afternoon, the Mountaineer women are still scheduled to host Texas Tech on Wednesday evening.