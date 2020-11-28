WVU men win Crossover Classic championship

WOAY – West Virginia overcame a slow start to defeat Western Kentucky 70-64 Friday to win the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota.

WKU led for much of the first half, taking a 36-33 lead into halftime. However, the Mountaineers limited the Hilltoppers to 28 second-half points as they overturned the deficit.

Derek Culver led the Mountaineers with 15 points as he earned tournament MVP honors; Miles McBride and Taz Sherman also reached double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Charles Bassey led Western Kentucky with 15 points, while Poca native Luke Frampton had six points off the bench.

West Virginia women’s basketball was also in action Friday, opening the season with an 83-62 win over Fresno State in Las Vegas. Kysre Gondrezick led all scorers with 23 points. WVU men are next in action Wednesday against Gonzaga in Indianapolis, while the Mountaineer women play LSU Saturday in Las Vegas.