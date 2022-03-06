WVU men finish regular season on a high note, Lady Mountaineers fall to ranked Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, WV (VIDEO COURTESY WDTV) – It was a mixed day for the West Virginia basketball program. The men finished the regular season with a win, defeating TCU. The women, however, fall to #8 Iowa State.

The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for the team. The Horned Frogs have now lost 10 straight in Morgantown. Senior Taz Sherman led the Mountaineers with 25 points.

West Virginia will face Kansas State on Wednesday as part of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.

The Lady Mountaineers could not finish the regular season with a win. Madisen Smith tallied a team-high 11 points, while Savannah Samuel had a career-high 10 points.

The team will now travel to Kansas City for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball from March 10-13. The bracket and seedings for this year’s championship will be announced in the coming days.

Related