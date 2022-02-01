WVU men fall, Concord women roll Monday

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball had a 39-31 halftime lead Monday at Baylor, but the Bears rallied in the second half to win 81-77, extending the Mountaineers’ streak to six games.

Taz Sherman scored a career-high 29 points for the Mountaineers, but had to leave the game in the second half with an injury. Sean McNeil was the only other West Virginia player to reach double figures, scoring 16 points. WVU hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.

Concord women’s basketball started with the momentum and held onto it all game for a 96-71 win over Salem, the 300th win at Concord for head coach Kenny Osborne. Wyoming East graduate Jazz Blankenship posted 10 points in the first quarter alone, finishing with 13 for the game. Kacie Shaffner led the Lady Lions with 20 points.

Bluefield State split a doubleheader Monday at Livingstone College. The Big Blue men won 115-112 in overtime, while the Lady Blues lost 65-51.

