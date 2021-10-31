WVU gets a big-time win against #22 Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia got a big-time win against 22nd-ranked Iowa State Saturday afternoon.

The atmosphere at Milan Puskar Stadium was electric for the first home game in almost a month.

The Cyclones got off to an early 7-0 start, but it was back-and-forth for most of the contest. The Mountaineers took a 38-31 lead after a Leddie Brown touchdown with nine minutes left. Iowa State had multiple times to tie it up or win, but Brock Purdy’s final Hail Mary went out the back of the end zone.

Jarrett Doege passed for 370 yards and three touchdowns in the dramatic win.

The Mountaineers stay in Morgantown next week as they face 15th-ranked Oklahoma State at 3:30 PM November 6. The school will retire the #9 jersey during the game in honor of quarterback Major Harris.

Related