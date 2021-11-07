WVU falls to #11 Oklahoma State in Saturday afternoon contest

MORGANTOWN, WV (highlights courtesy WDTV) – After a huge win against #22 Iowa State last week, the Mountaineers could not handle #11 Oklahoma State on Saturday, falling 24-3.

WVU got on the board first, thanks to a 30-yard field goal from Casey Legg. However, OSU’s seventh-ranked defense did what they do best. The Mountaineers would not score the rest of the game.

WVU managed just 133 total yards and scored their fewest points since a 37-0 loss to Maryland in 2013.

West Virginia looks to rebound on the road next Saturday when they face off against Kansas State.

