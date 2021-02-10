WVU edges Red Raiders to sweep series

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball led for most of the game Tuesday, holding off #7 Texas Tech 82-71 in Lubbock to sweep the regular season meetings.

Sean McNeil, who was put into the starting lineup in place of an injured Taz Sherman, led all scorers with 26 points. Miles “Deuce” McBride, the current Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, chipped in with 20 points, while Derek Culver recorded 15 points and eight rebounds.

Mac McClung led Texas Tech with 17 points, one of three Red Raiders to reach double figures.

The Mountaineers are now 2-0 in their current stretch of consecutive games against fellow ranked teams. They return to Morgantown Saturday afternoon to host #12 Oklahoma.