WVU baseball upsets top seed Texas in Big 12 Tournament

WOAY – Senior pitcher Jackson Wolf threw a complete game Wednesday as West Virginia upset top seed Texas 5-1, at the Big 12 Baseball Tournament on Wednesday night.

Wolf recorded seven strikeouts and allowed five hits for the Longhorns, as WVU opened the scoring in the second inning before adding two more in the fifth.

On the offensive side, Hudson Byorick, Kevin Brophy, and Tyler Doanes each brought in one run, with Brophy recording two hits.

West Virginia advances in the winner’s bracket, and will play again at 8:30 PM Eastern on Thursday. Texas Tech and TCU also won their respective games on Wednesday.

