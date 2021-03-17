WVU baseball defeats Morehead State 7-1

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – With the two schools facing each other Friday night in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, West Virginia’s and Morehead State’s baseball began a two-game series Tuesday in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers established control early, thanks to a three-run triple from former Greenbrier East Spartan Mikey Kluska. Those would be the first runs brought in during a 7-1 victory.

WVU and the Eagles finish their two-game series Wednesday, before the Mountaineers host 2016 national champion Coastal Carolina this weekend.