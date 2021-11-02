WVSSAC Football Rankings – November 2

WOAY – The latest set of WVSSAC football rankings for the 2021 season was released Tuesday afternoon. It is from these rankings that the top 16 teams in each class will advance to the playoffs. Area teams in the top 16 of their respective class for this week are:

CLASS AAA – #8 Greenbrier East, #10 Princeton, #16 Woodrow Wilson (tie)

CLASS AA – #2 Independence, #7 Nicholas County, #13 Liberty (tie), #16 Shady Spring (#17 Bluefield)

CLASS A – #5 Mount View, #9 James Monroe, #11 Greenbrier West (Meadow Bridge & Midland Trail both tied at #17)

Related