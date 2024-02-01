WVDOT accepting applications for 2024 Bridge Design and Build Contest

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Transportation is accepting applications for the 2024 Bridge Design and Build Contest.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation has hosted the contest for over 20 years.

The competition focuses on engineering, using real-world design principles in software with which middle and high school students design their bridges.

However, the competition is not just for students who already feel they would be good at engineering, letting students know that it’s okay to be a beginner and start where they are.

The contest’s goal is to teach students about engineering even if they do not have prior knowledge about the subject.

The application deadline is March 1, 2024.

Registration is entirely free and available at wvbridgedesignandbuildcontest.com

