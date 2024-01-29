WVDNR accepting art submissions for 2025 Wildlife Calendar

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) is accepting art submissions for the 40th anniversary edition of the West Virginia Wildlife Calendar.

WVDNR selects twelve paintings from countless submissions each year for the calendar based on overall composition, quality, and anatomical and contextual accuracy.

Chosen artists earn $200 for each painting selected for the calendar.

The artist whose submission graces the calendar cover will win an additional $500.

Art must be original color paintings on canvas or another flat surface, depicting native game and fish species or other West Virginia wildlife.

Painting displaying hunting and fishing activities will also be accepted.

The submission deadline is February 14th.

For more information and to access an application form, visit wvdnr.gov.

Related