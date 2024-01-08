WVDEP accepting nominations for 2024 Make It Shine Environmental Teacher of the Year awards

Charleston, WV (WOAY) The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is accepting applications for the 2024 Make It Shine Environmental Teacher of the Year awards.

To be eligible for nomination, educators or volunteers must work full or part-time in a West Virginia public, private, or charter school in an environmental program that has been established for at least one year.

Educators can nominate themselves or earn nominations from colleagues, principals, students, or anyone familiar with their program.

Elementary, middle, and high school teachers will each have an opportunity to win a $500 cash award and a $1000 award to promote science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) programs at their school.

Visit dep.wv.gov to submit a nomination.

The deadline to submit is February 14.

