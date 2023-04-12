WV WIC Informs of Updated Federal Poverty Guidelines

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and several other agencies have updated income eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

Under the new guidelines, a family of four that earns $55,000 per year will qualify for WIC benefits, a $4,162 increase from 2022.

The agencies adjusted guidelines based on recent inflation over the past year, and the update could help an additional 4,600 West Virginians.

