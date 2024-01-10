WV Secretary of State’s Office announces 821 new business registrations in December

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office reports 821 new registered businesses in December 2023.

The office’s Business Division reports that Doddridge, Calhoun, Gilmer, and Summers County experienced considerable growth last month.

Summers County saw a 1.38% increase in new businesses.

Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Raleigh, and Cabell counties led the state in new business registrations for December.

Raleigh County reported 53 new registrations last month.

West Virginia registered 13,885 new businesses from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, with Summers County leading all 55 counties with a 19.75% growth rate over the last year.

For more information about how to register a new business in West Virginia, visit business4wv.gov

