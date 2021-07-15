WV Miners sweep doubleheader, extend win streak to three

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After a string of disappointing results last week, the West Virginia Miners are 3-0 this week, following a Tuesday doubleheader sweep over Chillicothe.

After taking the first game 7-2, the Miners opened the scoring in game two with a pair of runs in the second inning; they added four in the fourth during a 7-1 win.

Concord’s Richard Ortiz batted 3-for-4 in game two with two RBI and a run scored himself, while Louis Lipthratt recorded the win with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

The Miners now go on the road to Chillicothe for three games across Thursday & Friday. Their next home game is Sunday against Johnstown.

