WV Hive and WVU Tech Launch Lab call for Business Pitch Applications by February 27

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Hive and West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) will host a new Pitch Southern West Virginia business idea competition round on March 30 at the WVU Tech campus.

Applications to pitch business ideas are due Monday, February 27, at 8:00 a.m.

A panel of judges will select the top three entries, with the first-place winners earning a $2,000 prize. The three top business presenters will earn awards in the competition with an additional prize for the best presentation by a WVU Tech student or team of students.

WVU Tech students, faculty and staff, entrepreneurs, and business based in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Logan, and Mingo counties are eligible to participate in the competition.

The business idea competition is limited to entrepreneurs of new start-up businesses operating for less than three years.

The best proposals will continue to the next round of the competition to give five-minute, in-person pitches of their business ideas in front of the reviewers, who will engage in a question-and-answer session with each presenter.

For more information about the competition, contact the Director of WVU Tech Launch Lab and event coordinator, Diana Woods, at tech-launchlab@mail.wvu.edu.

